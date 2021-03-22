Fresh Egg Frittata

I tend to get excited the first time I venture out to the farmer’s market in the spring. All of the bright-colored veggies and beautiful herbs are just begging to come home with me, and I love nothing more than scooping them up and day dreaming about the glorious recipes ahead. Then, real life sets in. I work late, and I need something that doesn’t require a ton of time or pots and pans. And let’s face it, at one time or another we are all looking for a way to clean out the fridge. Frittata it is! This yummy, custard-like dish is perfect for breakfast, lunch or dinner and feeds a crowd. It also makes the best day after lunch. Don’t be afraid to give it a try. It’s easy, but you’ll want to read my tips before you start.

INGREDIENTS:

• 1 ½ lb. Yukon gold potatoes

• 1 zucchini

• 2 TBS. of good olive oil (I use Cordell’s Tuscan Herbalways!)

• Salt and pepper

• 1 cup sliced and sautéed mushrooms

• ¼ lb. thick-cut bacon, sliced crosswise in ¼ inch pieces

• ¾ cup goat cheese

• 3 green onions, thinly sliced

• 6 farm fresh eggs

• ¼ cup cream

• Salt and pepper

DIRECTIONS:

1. Slice potatoes into ¼ inch pieces. Do the same with zucchini. Toss with olive oil, salt and pepper. Place on a parchment-lined sheet pan. Roast at 400 degrees for 30 minutes or until mostly cooked. I toss halfway through roasting.

2. Cook bacon until crispy, drain on paper towels.

3. Sauteé mushrooms in bacon drippings. Remove mushrooms

4. Swirl bacon drippings in pan to make sure entire pan is covered

5. Remove veggies from oven, arrange in pan. I layered potatoes, zucchini, mushrooms, bacon, cheese and green onions.

6. Whisk eggs, cream, salt and pepper together and pour over the top. I added a little more salt and pepper.

7. Cover with foil and bake at 350 for 20 minutes, remove foil and bake an additional 10-15 minutes until the edges are puffy and the middle is set. Don’t overcook!

8. Allow frittata to cool. Serve with a dollop of savory sour cream (mix sour cream with your favorite fresh herbs).

9. Serve with fresh salad greens, herbs olive oil and balsamic vinegar and warm popovers (another way to use your farm fresh eggs). For brunch add a mimosa or fresh juice, and for dinner, a crisp white wine. Enjoy!

NANCY’S TIPS:

• Use a well-seasoned cast iron skillet or your favorite oven proof skillet.

• I use bacon from Robertson’s in Baird. Sally will cut it just the right thickness and their bacon fries the BEST.

• Fully cook your veggies first! Feel free to add veggies you have on hand. It’s a great way to clean out the refrigerator.

• Season often. It enhances the flavor.

• You can substitute ham for bacon or leave it out altogether.

• Feel free to use your favorite cheese. I had goat cheese so that is what I used.

• Your dairy products should be full fat to make the frittata a luxurious texture.

By Nancy Roberts