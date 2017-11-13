The Hills Were Alive at the Paramount Theatre in Abilene TX

…with the Sound of Music.

If you are looking for things to do in Abilene, there’s never a shortage of opportunities to enjoy a classic film at the Paramount Theatre.

With the holidays coming around, in all likelihood we will be hearing the song about Favorite Things on the radio and during our Christmas shopping trips. I’ve personally never understood the association between that song and Christmas, but I’ll never complain about listening to Julie Andrews. She has a voice like butter, and Rodgers and Hammerstein are a childhood must.

Here’s the thing. I’ve seen this film an untold number of times throughout my life, but my husband had never seen it before. I was very excited to share this classic with him and always game for a trip to the Paramount.

There’s something so charming about the Vonn Trapp family, and Christopher Plummer’s performance defined masculinity to my mind’s eye as a child. But I forgot how beautiful the cinematography is! Honestly, with those Austrian mountains, it’d be pretty hard to fail.

Michael appreciates old movies like I do, but usually with much more of his normal poking-fun attitude. He’d do it in love, but I expected him to razz the movie for whatever dated details might appear. But, when we left he said that he wouldn’t change a thing about the movie, that it was perfect.

And, seeing it through new eyes, it truly is practically perfect. It has great music, phenomenal star power, Nazi bad guys and cute kids.

