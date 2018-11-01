Abilene Scene

Art, Culture & Happenings in Abilene, Texas!

You are here: Home / Uncategorized / Holiday Helper: Food Gift Baskets

Holiday Helper: Food Gift Baskets

Leave a Comment

Stuck in a gift-giving rut? Looking for a creative, unique gift for someone in your life? Instead of spending your budget on one large gift, consider a gift basket full of local edible goodies to show someone you care and to support Abilene businesses. Scene assembled a few ideas for you, and all the yummy products can be bought right around the corner. No need to wait two days for Prime shipping; just stop by your favorite Abilene shops to gift your friends and family with local sweets and treats.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Abilene Scene

500 Chestnut St. Suite 2000
Abilene, TX 79602
325.673.4822
abilenescene@zacpubs.com

Privacy Policy

Categories