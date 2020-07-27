Home Sweet Home Projects

A drive around Abilene’s neighborhoods makes clear that not all the effects of the recent pandemic are negative. Abilene yards and homes are becoming more beautiful.

With some businesses closed, many working from home, and schools and activities on hiatus, many people in Abilene, as well as the rest of the nation, are finding themselves at home more and with additional free time. This has led to a burst in home improvement and yard projects.

D’lynn Lane, a regulatory compliance officer, wife and mother of two boys took the plunge into horticulture and general organization.

“I thought I would have to wait until my kids were older before I would have time and energy to learn how to garden,” she said. “With the extra time, I have decided to plant my first flower and shrub bed. We are also cleaning up areas that get overlooked: garage, back room and closets. With any luck, we can come out of this with a clear to-do list and a fresh start.”

This new vigor for completed projects around the house has another added bonus of being apparently therapeutic for many people. Lane described it as “mentally satisfying” to check things off a list.

“But to have things get done that literally add value to your home is doubly rewarding,” she said.