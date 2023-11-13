Abilene Scene

Italian Sausage and Butternut Squash Soup

My home has become the holiday hub for my family, and I love it!  Thanksgiving and Christmas bring my sister and brother-in-law from Tyler and Emily and Johnny from Dallas to Abilene. Every bed in the house is full and someone is always looking for a bite to eat. I try to meal prep and have lots on hand so that I don’t have to spend all my time in the kitchen. The crowd usually begins rolling in mid-afternoon on Wednesday and the stories and laughter begin. Several years ago, I decided to make a big pot of soup that I could assemble early in the day and just let simmer until dinner.

A friend of mine shared this recipe with me and it instantly became a favorite. It combines some of fall’s yummy flavors, butternut squash and sage, with Italian sausage, spinach, and a dash of red wine. Complete comfort and deliciousness in a bowl!  I like to serve crusty wheat or sourdough bread (from Salty Roan) alongside the soup. To save time, I usually buy the butternut squash that is already chopped in small pieces at the grocery store-this cuts out a huge chunk of time. Sometimes, I roast it before adding it to the soup for another layer of flavor. The red wine can also be skipped, I just like the little extra something it adds.

As always, I hope you’ll give this recipe a try. I think you will be pleased, and your family will enjoy it. I hope your holiday season is filled with friends, fun, and lots of fabulous food. Happy Thanksgiving and Merry Christmas Wishes from my family to yours!

 

Italian Sausage & Butternut Squash Soup

1 lb bulk Italian sausage
1 ½ cups onion, diced
2 Tbs roasted garlic
1 butternut squash, peeled, seeded, cut into 1” chunks (or 1 pkg frozen)
¼ tsp red pepper flakes
2 cups chicken broth
2 cups water
1 cup red bell pepper, diced
½ cup heavy cream
1 tsp ground dried sage
1 tsp sugar – taste before adding the sugar, I don’t typically add it
2 cups baby spinach
Splash of red wine
Salt and pepper to taste

  1. Brown sausage in 1 Tbs olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat until cooked
    Drain on a paper towel-lined plate; set aside.
  2. Sweat onion and garlic in 1 Tbs olive oil in a large pot over medium heat until soft, 5 minutes. Increase heat to medium-high, add squash and red pepper flakes, and sauté 5 minutes.
  3. Stir in chicken broth and water, bring to a boil, and simmer until squash is very soft, about 10 minutes.
  4. Puree soup with a hand blender (or in batches in a standard blender), then add bell pepper, cream, sage, and sugar; simmer until bell pepper is tender, about 5 minutes.
  5. Stir in red wine and sausage, and simmer until the sausage is heated through. I add the spinach at the very last minute and let it wilt slightly. Taste and season with salt and pepper throughout the cooking process.
  6. Garnish with red pepper, parsley, and a drizzle of good olive oil.

A special thank you goes to Caaren @silvervalleytablescapes for helping me create the perfect casual Thanksgiving tablescape! I love all the fun colors and layers she put together!

 

By Nancy Roberts

Photos By Shayli Anne Photography

Categories