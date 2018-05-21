Make Your Own Macramé Plant Hanger

It’s no secret that The Grace Museum’s craft workshops are well loved by this #EventsToBeScene series. We’ve officially become regulars and this past week we enjoyed the Macramé Plant Hanger class at The Mill.

Bonus! You get to craft and drink sangria at the same time.

This was a much-needed sister date. It was well worth the ticket price (as all Grace Museum workshops are) because for the price of a workshop ticket you can barely buy all the supplies needed for the project. Especially when they throw in sangria. I mean, come on.

Supplies for this event included:

One wooden ring

Six 8-foot lengths of chord

Two short lengths of chord

One potted plant (complete with care instructions)

One knot reference packet

One drink ticket

See what I mean?

Out of all the workshops I’ve experienced so far, this one maybe had the easiest project. It’s just like those friendship bracelets you used to make as a kid but with a few minor adjustments. It’s all about knot tying. In the end, you have a trendy 70’s inspired piece of décor.

These events are always so relaxing for me. There is something therapeutic about creating a tangible product with your hands. It’s grounding. If you haven’t tried it yet, you are missing out. Next one is coming up this week! We are making clay essential oil diffusers.

You better believe I’ll be there.

