Oceans Behavioral Hospital Abilene: Outstanding care close to home

One in five Americans suffers from mental illness. The U.S. spends more than $200 billion a year on treatment according to Health Affairs policy journal, yet mental illness remains stigmatized in our communities. Sadly, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, three in five who are suffering do not receive the help they need.

At Oceans Behavioral Hospital Abilene, your loved one’s healing is our only focus. We are passionate about helping adults and seniors manage the mental health challenges that come with aging and attain the best possible quality of life.

By 2020, the population of Americans 85 and older is estimated to reach 6.6 million, and in the next 30 years the number of individuals 65 and older is expected to double to 80 million, according to the most recent census data. The United States is rapidly approaching a society with significantly more elderly adults, which will directly impact our healthcare system.

Combined with a growing lack of behavioral health resources and access to care, this could mean many elderly patients with mental illnesses such as depression, bipolar disorder, behavioral complications of Alzheimer’s or dementia, anxiety disorders or late-life psychoses, could fall victim to the increasing gaps in care.

Expanding access to inpatient psychiatric treatment is necessary to meet the mental health needs of this growing population. Older adults have special physical, emotional and social needs. Geriatric behavioral health services are specifically tailored to meet those needs in order to maximize the patient’s quality of life and functionality.

Unmet Need in Texas

Texas ranks 46th nationwide for access to mental healthcare, meaning the state has scarce access to care, among other measures, as indicated by the 2017 Mental Health America report.

Additionally, the state ranks 9th nationwide for prevalence of mental illness among adults, meaning more adults in the state have a diagnosable mental, behavioral or emotional disorder, other than a developmental or substance use disorder.

Oceans Abilene Growing to Meet Community Need

As a dedicated healthcare resource for Abilene and the surrounding region, Oceans Behavioral Hospital Abilene committed to growing and improving to better serve the community and address a serious need for behavioral health treatment options.

Behind the scenes and at the bedside, Oceans Abilene’s mission is to make the community a healthier, happier place to live and work. Oceans’ intensive inpatient and outpatient behavioral

health treatment teams support patients, families, schools, assisted living facilities, acute care emergency rooms, skilled care and nursing home communities, clinical practices and the community at large.

Less than a year ago, the hospital expanded operations into a new location, making it one of the most comprehensive behavioral health providers in the West Texas region. The move allowed the hospital to treat adolescents and expand its capacity to provide treatment to adults and seniors suffering from depression, anxiety, obsessive compulsive disorder, bipolar, posttraumatic stress disorder and schizophrenia, as well as other serious behavioral health challenges associated with Alzheimer’s and dementia.

“We believe in our West Texas community and are committed to providing much-needed inpatient and outpatient behavioral health treatment options,” said Stacey Sanford, administrator of Oceans Abilene. “Managing a behavioral health illness can be one of the most challenging and difficult situations for an individual and their family or loved ones. We want to make that process one of dignity and respect, while providing high-quality care to ensure continued healing.”

The hospital also places extreme importance on addressing medical conditions that may be directly or indirectly related to behavioral health needs. In addition to receiving care from on-site board certified psychiatrists, patients are closely monitored by medical physicians to ensure overall health and well-being and to address any general medical issues.

Access to Resources

If you, a loved one, or someone you know is in need of mental health treatment options, please call Oceans Behavioral Hospital Abilene at (325) 691-0030 or visit the hospital online at www.oceansabilene.com.