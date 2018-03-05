Oscar Winners You Can Watch in Abilene This Week

The presentation of the Academy Awards (aka the Oscars) make for a weekend of glamour and old-Hollywood style. After we didn’t watch the show and missed last year’s Best Picture debacle, Michael and I decided to pay attention this year and invite all our friends over to join us. Why not? It’s a good time.

In 2015, my husband and I made a pact to watch all the best picture noms. We even tried to watch as many as we could in one day. We called it our Best Picture Marathon weekend. While that doesn’t fit in our lifestyle every year, it was an eye-opening process and is absolutely worth trying at least once in your lifetime. I learned to value the films for what they are, and I got a little better at predicting which films would win. To tell the truth, though, I enjoy the red-carpet footage as much as the awards show.

If you didn’t watch the show or are still unsure about this year’s nominee list, check it out here. I was hoping for “Get Out” to win best picture, Daniel Kaluuya for best actor, Greta Gerwig for directing, “The Big Sick” for original screenplay and Saoirse Ronan for best actress. What actually happened was that “The Shape of Water” won best picture, Gary Oldman won best actor, Guillermo del Toro for directing, “Get Out” original screenplay and Frances McDormand best actress.

If you missed the noms these are the ones you can still catch in Abilene this week.

Nominated for Best Original Song.

Nominated for Best Picture & Best Actress.

Nominated for Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Cinematography, Costume Design, Directing, Original Score, Production Design, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing and Original Screenplay.

Nominated for Original Screenplay, Original Score, Film Editing, Best Actor in a Supporting Role (two times) & Best Actress.

Nominated for Best Picture, Best Actor, Adapted Screenplay & Original Song.

Also, if you plan on watching the Oscars this year, you should sign up for this email list. Every year she sends a unique Oscar Bingo set for a better awards show watching experience.

