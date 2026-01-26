Pork 3 Ways

Sheet Pan Pork Tenderloin & Roasted Veggies

A simple spice rub highlights the pork tenderloin’s flavor. Roasting vegetables on the same sheet pan lets them absorb the pork’s juices, creating a flavorful and convenient one-pan meal. Feel free to use any spices and vegetables your family likes or that you have available, such as potatoes, brussel sprouts, zucchini, carrots, green beans, broccoli, onions, bell peppers or mushrooms. This flexibility lets you tailor the dish to different tastes and seasonal produce.

INGREDIENTS:

• 2-1 pound pork tenderloins, trimmed

• 1/4 cup hoisin sauce

• 1 pound green beans, trimmed

• 1 pound baby potatoes cut in half lengthwise

• 3 tablespoons oil (your choice-I use avocado oil)

• 4 tablespoons butter, softened

• 2 tablespoons freshly chopped chives

• 1 garlic clove minced

DIRECTIONS:

1. Lower oven rack to middle lower position and preheat oven to 450 degrees.

2. Spray heavy duty baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray.

3. In a large bowl, combine green beans with 1 tablespoon of olive oil, salt and pepper.

4. Arrange green beans in center of baking sheet.

5. In the same bowl, toss potatoes with 2 tablespoons oil, salt and pepper.

6. Lay tenderloins, not touching, over green beans and brush with hoisin sauce, sprinkle lightly with salt and pepper.

7. Roast for 20 to 25 minutes or until thickest part of tenderloin reaches 145 degrees on a meat thermometer.

8. While tenderloin is roasting, combine butter, chives, garlic, salt and pepper.

9. When tenderloin is done cooking, remove sheet pan and top each tenderloin with one tablespoon of garlic herb butter and let pork tenderloin rest before slicing.

10. Top potatoes and green beans with two remaining tablespoons of garlic herb butter and serve.

Chef Notes:

• If you prefer a crust, brown the tenderloin first; otherwise, season it and cook directly on the sheet pan for easy cleanup.

• For a healthier meal, use sweet potatoes or extra vegetables like carrots and broccoli instead of regular potatoes.

• Pork tenderloin is lean—avoid overcooking to prevent dryness.

• This recipe works well for meal prep, and leftovers are great in sandwiches.

• If you don’t have hoisin sauce, you can use honey, teriyaki sauce or soy sauce mixed with brown sugar as substitutes.

Pork Carnitas

Carnitas are a flexible option for tacos, enchiladas, quesadillas, burrito bowls and nachos. Their adaptability makes them great for meal planning. Cook a large batch and enjoy different dishes throughout the week. Leftovers can be frozen for a quick future meal.

INGREDIENTS:

• 4 pound boneless pork butt or pork shoulder

• 2 teaspoons ground cumin

• 1 teaspoon chili powder

• 1 tablespoon dried oregano

• 2 teaspoons salt

• 1 teaspoon black pepper

• 1/2 cup orange juice, from two small or one large orange

• 1/4 cup lime juice, from 2 limes

• 1 onion, chopped

• 4 cloves garlic, minced

DIRECTIONS:

1. Place pork butt/shoulder in slow cooker.

2. In a small bowl, stir together the dried oregano, cumin, chili powder, salt and pepper. Rub the spice mixture on all sides of the pork.

3. Arrange the pork so that it is fat side up in the slow cooker.

4. Pour orange and lime juice around the pork in the slow cooker, keeping the spice rub intact.

5. Add onion and garlic.

6. Cover and cook on low for 8-10 hours or high for 5-6 hours, until pork shreds easily.

7. Remove the pork from the liquid in the slow cooker.

8. Use two forks to shred the pork, discarding excess fat.

9. You can serve the pork now, or (the best way!) crisp it under the broiler.

10. To crisp the pork, spread it out in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet (if desired, you can line the baking sheet with foil for easy clean up).

11. Add a little of the juices from the slow cooker to the pork, but not too much.

12. Put pork under the broiler in the oven for 5 to 10 minutes, until the edges start to crisp.

Chef Notes:

• Fully thaw pork before cooking.

• Store leftover carnitas in an airtight container with some juices and freeze for up to 3 months.

• For best results, freeze before broiling, then reheat and crisp in the oven together. Thaw in the fridge overnight before reheating.

Candied Bacon

Candied Bacon and Bacon Roses make an ideal gift for your significant other whether it’s Valentine’s Day or any occasion! With crispy caramelized bacon infused with a touch of maple sweetness and a hint of spice, these bacon roses are easy to make and sure to impress!

INGREDIENTS:

• 1 pound thick cut bacon

• 1/3 cup maple syrup

• 1/2 cup brown sugar

• Red pepper flakes (optional)

DIRECTIONS:

1. Arrange the bacon on a wire rack set over a foil-lined baking sheet.

2. Brush maple syrup over the top and sprinkle with brown sugar and red pepper flakes.

3. Bake in a preheated 400 degree oven for 15 minutes

4. Flip the bacon, brush with maple syrup and sprinkle on the brown sugar.

5. Bake for another 15 minutes or until it reaches the desired level of crispiness.

Candied Bacon Roses

INGREDIENTS:

• 16 slices thick cut bacon

• 1 1/4 cups brown sugar (I used dark brown)

• 1/2 maple syrup

• 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)

DIRECTIONS:

1. Preheat your oven to 375 degrees.

2. Line a baking pan with parchment paper or aluminum foil for easy cleanup.

3. In a small bowl, mix the brown sugar and cayenne pepper until well combined.

4. Sprinkle the brown sugar mixture evenly over both sides of the bacon slices, pressing it gently to adhere.

5. Roll each bacon slice tightly into a rose shape, starting from one end and rolling towards the other.

6. Secure the bottom and middle of each rolled bacon rose with two toothpicks to hold its shape.

7. Place the bacon roses upright in a prepared baking dish. Ensure they are spaced apart so they cook evenly.

8. In a small measuring cup or mixing bowl, add the cayenne pepper to the maple syrup and mix.

9. Pour this sweet and spicy mixture on top of all the brown sugar bacon roses.

10. Bake in the preheated oven for 25-30 minutes or until the bacon is crispy and caramelized. Keep a close eye during the last few minutes to avoid burning.

11. Remove the bacon roses from the oven and let them cool for a few minutes before serving.

12. Carefully remove the toothpicks if desired before serving.

Chef Notes:

• Try honey in place of maple syrup or add smoked paprika for a smoky flavor.

• For a gourmet touch, use melted dark chocolate or crushed nuts before serving.

By Chef Darlene

Photos By Shayli Anne Photography