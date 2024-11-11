Pumpkin 3 Ways

Pumpkin is the quintessential seasonal treat this time of year! Pumpkin is not just for pie. There is a pumpkin version of just about every treat you can find – pumpkin cake, pumpkin coffee, pumpkin cereal, pumpkin bread and even pumpkin hummus!

These three pumpkin recipes are some of my favorites this time of year. Holiday cooking and baking is fun, so grab your kids or grandkids and get in the kitchen to make some festive memories this holiday season!

Pumpkin Oatmeal Cookies

Pumpkin Oatmeal Cookies are the perfect cookies for fall! They are deliciously moist and chewy thanks to the pure pumpkin, brown sugar and other simple ingredients including pumpkin pie spice. These would be great for a little hostess gift!

INGREDIENTS:

• 1 cup all-purpose flour

• 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

• 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1/2 teaspoon baking soda

• 1 1/2 cups packed brown sugar

• 1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, softened

• 1 egg

• 1 teaspoon vanilla

• 1/2 cup canned pumpkin

• 2 cups old-fashioned oats

• 1 cup dried cranberries

DIRECTIONS:

1. Preheat oven to 350° F. Line cookie sheets with parchment paper. Sift flour, cinnamon, salt, nutmeg and baking soda into a medium bowl. Set aside.

2. Beat brown sugar in a large bowl with an electric mixer at medium speed for about 5 minutes until light and fluffy.

3. Beat in egg and vanilla until blended.

4. Add pumpkin and beat on low speed until blended. Add oats and mix well. Stir in cranberries.

5. Add flour mixture and beat on low speed until blended.

6. With a cookie scoop, scoop cookie dough into balls (about 2 heaping tablespoons of dough each) and place 2 inches apart on a cookie sheet.

7. Slightly flatten the balls out as the cookies won’t spread while baking.

8. Bake for 14-15 minutes or until lightly browned and set on the edges. Remove from the oven and allow to cool on the cookie sheet for 3 minutes.

9. Drizzle cookies with combining 1/2 cup powdered sugar and 2 teaspoons milk. Makes 2 dozen cookies.

Chef’s Notes:

I double the recipe! Why not use the whole can of pumpkin puree?

For extra flavor, you can add any or all of the following:

• 1 cup mini chocolate or white chocolate chips

• 1 cup chopped pecan or chopped walnuts

• a bit of maple syrup to the batter for additional flavor

• extra ground cinnamon in addition to the spice blend

Use gluten-free flour or oat flour for a gluten-free cookie, if desired. Some alternative flours are finicky, so I would stay with a 1:1 gluten-free, all-purpose flour.

Pumpkin Cheesecake with Gingersnap Crust

Want a Holiday dessert that isn’t pie and will wow your guests? Try this pumpkin cheesecake that is subtly sweet with the perfect amount of spice. The gingersnap crust complements the creamy, rich filling like no other.

CRUST INGREDIENTS:

• 32-40 gingersnap cookies, finely crushed into crumbs (I suggest 40 gingersnaps, because we have delicious gingersnaps cookies made here in Abilene. I buy mine at Texas Star Trade Co. downtown. I use the whole bags to make a crust that will come up the sides of the pan.)

• 1/4 cup butter, melted

• 2 tablespoons brown sugar

• 1/4 cup all-purpose flour

FILLING INGREDIENTS:

• 3 – 8 ounces cream cheese, room temperature

• 1 3/4 cups sugar

• 1 teaspoon cinnamon or more, your choice

• 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

• 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

• Pinch of ground cloves (optional)

• 1/4 cup all-purpose flour

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract (make sure it’s pure)

• 1 cup pumpkin puree (not pumpkin pie mix)

• 5 large eggs, room temperature

• 1/2 cup sour cream, room temperature

DIRECTIONS:

1. Preheat the oven to 350° F. Line the bottom of a 10-inch round springform pan (I used a 9.5″ springform pan) with parchment paper. Grease the bottom and sides of the pan and set aside.

2. For the crust: In the bowl of a food processor, combine all of the ingredients and pulse until evenly mixed, about 1 minute. Press the mixture into the bottom and sides of the springform pan making sure the sides are at least 1-inch high. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes. Set aside to cool.

3. Reduce the oven temperature to 300°F.

4. In the bowl of a stand mixer, beat cream cheese on low speed for 2 to 3 minutes or until no more lumps remain. Add the sugar, flour, cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg. Mix for an additional 2-3 minutes. Halfway through, scrape the sides and bottom of the bowl to ensure even mixing. Add the vanilla and pumpkin puree, and mix to combine, about 30 seconds.

5. One at a time, add the eggs, mixing well after each addition. Stir in the sour cream just until incorporated. Pour the mixture into the prepared pan/crust and bake for 60-70 minutes.

6. The cheesecake is finished when the sides are set, but the center 2 inches of the cake is still a bit wobbly when gently shaken. Turn off the oven, prop open the door and allow the cake to slowly cool in the oven for 1 hour.

7. Then remove the cake from the oven and allow it to cool completely to room temperature, at least 2 hours. Lightly cover it, and place it in the refrigerator to chill for 4+ hours or overnight. Serve chilled with whipped cream and gingersnaps!

Chef’s Notes:

If you have pumpkin pie spice, it can be used in place of the spices suggested. But don’t skip on cinnamon, it’s an extra spice of the holidays. Make sure all the ingredients are at room temperature, so the consistency of your cheesecake batter is smooth and lump-free. Be Patient! The resting and chilling phases of cheesecake are what makes the texture perfect. It gives the cheesecake time to set up properly. A water bath is not necessary for this recipe. I have made it a few times without cracks. However, every oven is different, and if you want to guarantee no cracks, use the water bath method.

Pumpkin Feta Dip

This is the best recipe to use up any extra canned pumpkin or fresh pumpkin puree! Your holiday guests will love it! Add your choice of spices and pair it with honey, walnuts and fresh thyme. Also, it can be made in advance.

INGREDIENTS:

• 8 ounces block feta cheese

• 1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt

• 1 cup canned pumpkin puree (or fresh pumpkin puree)

• 2 tablespoons honey (plus more, to serve)

• 2 teaspoons fresh thyme (and extra for garnish)

• Black Pepper

• Chopped walnuts, toasted or raw (optional)

DIRECTIONS:

1. In a food processor, add feta cheese and Greek yogurt. Blend together until smooth.

2. Add pumpkin puree, 2 tablespoons honey, thyme and any extra spices. Again, blend until the ingredients are combined.

3. Next, transfer the dip to a serving dish and garnish with chopped walnuts (optional-but it gives extra crunch.), a generous sprinkle of fresh thyme and extra drizzle of honey. You might want to add extra spices too.

Chef’s Note:

I recommend using traditional sheep’s milk feta, rather than one made from cow’s milk. Please use block feta rather than the feta crumbles. Chill the dip in fridge for at least 1 hour (or day before) before serving. This will help firm up dip. Served with toasted bread or crackers for dipping, Enjoy!