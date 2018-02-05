Make Your Own Opening Ceremony – PyeongChang 2018

One of my New Year’s Resolutions this year is to be a more consistent host. To me, that means hosting dinner or a party at least once a month. In January we had a Brinner party (AKA breakfast for dinner) and made waffles.

In spite of all the terrible things that have been happening with the US gymnastics program, I love the Olympics. I think if we can perfect the process, the concept is beautiful. So, I’d really like to reclaim the concept on behalf of world peace and the celebration of culture.

To top it off, I truly prefer the winter Olympics. Give me some Ice Dancing and Figure Skating and I’m happy as a clam.

All that to say, I wanted to have an opening ceremonies watch party for our February get together. I love a themed party with themed snacks and décor. Check out what we had going on.

Edible Olympic Torches

Arrange some flaming hot Cheetos in an ice-cream cone and you’re set!

Olympic Rings

Toss colored lifesavers in champagne or sprite and enjoy a festive Olympic themed beverage.

Edible Medals

These were my favorite to make. So simple and yet so fun! I took all the skills I learned from my Cookie Momster class and applied them here. Topping it off with some fun ribbon and gold/silver/bronze icing.

Photo booth props

Is it even a party if you don’t take pictures?

Grab a few flags (USA of course), wind together some silk leaves from Hobby Lobby for an Olimpic crown, and make a torch out of tissue and paper. Easy-peasy. Now we are ready to watch the opening ceremonies. I even wrapped these foam floral wreaths with Olympic colored streamers for a photobooth backdrop.

If you end up doing any of these things for your Olympic watch parties, tag us in your photos! We’d love to see.

