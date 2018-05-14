A Round-up of Abilene’s Murals

Abilene Scene

In this issue of Abilene Scene we’ve rounded up a list and map of all the existing #streetart murals in downtown Abilene. You can download a printable copy of said map here, but in the meantime check out the names of these beauties.

  1. Shay “Pono” Mac – “Colorful Bull” 
  2. Patrick Messersmith – “Haunted Waters” 
  3. 12th Armored Division Memorial Museum – Pedro Rivera – Refurbishing of Tank Mural “Annette” 
  4. Calina Mishay Johnson – “Big Love in a Small Town” 
  5. The Last Remains Antiques & Estate Sales – Stephanie Prosser 
  6. Gloria’ s Grill – Emily Elliot, assisted by Stephanie Prosser – “Home” 
  7. Habitat for Humanity Habitat Restore – Stephanie Prosser, assisted by Tim Prosser & Willie Herndon 
  8. SoDA District Courtyard – Patrick Messersmith 
  9. Thomas Everett’s – Rolando Diaz – “I See the Ocean” 
  10. 3rd Street Printing – Sheila Kitts – “Live Free” 
  11. Lone Star Electric – Students at the Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy, assisted by Lena Rodriguez, Joaquin Soto and Stephanie Prosser  
  12. The Arrangement – Calina Mishay Johnson – “Into the Sun,” corner of North Fourth Street & Walnut Street 
  13. Calina Mishay Johnson – “Pray for Rosie” – North Second Street & Plum Street 
  14. Calina Mishay Johnson – “Angel Selfie Wings” – North Third Street and Pine Street 
  15. Precision Heating and Cooling – Calina Mishay Johnson – “Succulent Wall” 

This took us 2 whole hours but we had a blast in the spring weather. If you plan on lingering at any location for extra selfie time, plan on spending at least 3 hours. But it’s a great weekend outing for those looking to spruce up their Instagram feed with a little color.

Follow Scene on Instagram and Twitter, @AbileneScene. Stay up to date on your local Abilene activities with our #EventsToBeScene series. Check out our #EventsToBeScene Calendar.

