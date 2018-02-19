If You’ve Got a Pulse, You’ll Like “Shrek, The Musical” at HSU

Based on the characters and story from William Steig’s book and the hit Dreamworks film, this hilarious production turns the world of fairy tales upside down in an all-singing, all-dancing, musical comedy. Join Shrek and his loyal steed Donkey as they set off on a quest to rescue the beautiful (if slightly temperamental) Princess Fiona from her tower, guarded by a fire breathing love-sick dragon. Shrek is a mix of adventure, laughter and romance, guaranteed to delight audiences of all ages!

