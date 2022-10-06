Mealtime has changed around my house, I no longer come in after work to the ever so popular question “What are we having for supper?”. And, if I was being honest…I might miss it a little! On the bright side, I can prepare what I want, and I can have an impromptu dinner party or happy hour.

My sister shared one of her husband’s favorite weekend supper/snacks with me a few years ago. It has become a favorite at my house too. The recipe goes together quick, and after it’s put together, it can be frozen until ready to be used. When I’m serving it as a quick meal, I add a green salad. It’s just enough! If I’m serving as an appetizer, I bake both loaves and slice it into smaller slices. It is perfect with a glass of Sauvignon Blanc! Enjoy!

Stuffed Shrimp Bread

Ingredients:

1 ½ pounds of large shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 loaf of French bread

2 Tbs. softened butter

2 Tbs. olive oil

2 Tbs. Perini Fish & Fowl seasoning (approximately)

2 cloves of roasted garlic

½ cup of Duke’s mayonnaise (you can use more you if want or add cream cheese or sour cream)

1 ½ C grated white cheese (I use gruyere, Monterey jack & parmesan)

¼ C thinly sliced green onions

Dash of Tabasco sauce

Salt & pepper to taste

Directions:

Slice bread in half, scoop out less than half of bread, brush lightly with olive oil and toast a bit in the oven. About 5 minutes at 350. Sauté shrimp in butter, olive oil, roasted garlic, and Perini seasoning for about 5 minutes. You can add diced green or red peppers to this mixture if you want to. Mix mayonnaise, cheeses, green onions, and Tabasco sauce. Add shrimp. Mix until combined. Add salt and pepper if needed. I usually add more pepper. Place mixture in hollowed out bread, top with a sprinkle more of cheese and more green onions. Bake at 350 for 20-30 minutes until golden brown. Allow to cool and slice.

The recipe above makes enough for both sides of the hollowed out French bread.

By Nancy Roberts

Photos By Shayli Anne Photography