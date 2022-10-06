Mealtime has changed around my house, I no longer come in after work to the ever so popular question “What are we having for supper?”. And, if I was being honest…I might miss it a little! On the bright side, I can prepare what I want, and I can have an impromptu dinner party or happy hour.
My sister shared one of her husband’s favorite weekend supper/snacks with me a few years ago. It has become a favorite at my house too. The recipe goes together quick, and after it’s put together, it can be frozen until ready to be used. When I’m serving it as a quick meal, I add a green salad. It’s just enough! If I’m serving as an appetizer, I bake both loaves and slice it into smaller slices. It is perfect with a glass of Sauvignon Blanc! Enjoy!
Stuffed Shrimp Bread
Ingredients:
1 ½ pounds of large shrimp, peeled and deveined
1 loaf of French bread
2 Tbs. softened butter
2 Tbs. olive oil
2 Tbs. Perini Fish & Fowl seasoning (approximately)
2 cloves of roasted garlic
½ cup of Duke’s mayonnaise (you can use more you if want or add cream cheese or sour cream)
1 ½ C grated white cheese (I use gruyere, Monterey jack & parmesan)
¼ C thinly sliced green onions
Dash of Tabasco sauce
Salt & pepper to taste
Directions:
- Slice bread in half, scoop out less than half of bread, brush lightly with olive oil and toast a bit in the oven. About 5 minutes at 350.
- Sauté shrimp in butter, olive oil, roasted garlic, and Perini seasoning for about 5 minutes. You can add diced green or red peppers to this mixture if you want to.
- Mix mayonnaise, cheeses, green onions, and Tabasco sauce. Add shrimp. Mix until combined. Add salt and pepper if needed. I usually add more pepper.
- Place mixture in hollowed out bread, top with a sprinkle more of cheese and more green onions.
- Bake at 350 for 20-30 minutes until golden brown.
- Allow to cool and slice.
The recipe above makes enough for both sides of the hollowed out French bread.
By Nancy Roberts
Photos By Shayli Anne Photography
