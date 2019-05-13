Summer Swim Spots

Looking to cool off as the temperatures begin to soar? Places to splash, soak or swim are not far away! Use this guide to find the best place for your summer water fun or make it a challenge to visit all before school returns.

IN ABILENE

YMCA – Swimming is available year-round here in the two heated pools, and you don’t have to be a member to enjoy the facility. Guest passes are $5 person. www.abileneymca.org

Adventure Cove – At Adventure Cove, families will get to enjoy a leisure pool with a zero-depth beach entry, a lazy river, a pair of water slides, a covered patio, and a new bathhouse. Check the Adventure Cove Facebook page for details about events too, such as dive-in movies and a doggie swim day.

Splash Pads – For a quick cool off, stop by one of Abilene’s five parks with Splash Pads: Nelson Park, Redbud Park, Scarborough Park, Stevenson Park and Arthur Sears Park.

OUT OF TOWN BUT WORTH THE DRIVE

Abilene State Park: Cool off in the historic swimming pool, built in the early 1930s by the Civilian Conservation Corps. Pool fee is in addition to the park entrance fee and is $2 for adults and $1 for children 12 and under. You can also swim in the lake, at your own risk.

Albany City Pool: Webb Memorial Park, also called City Park, features a water slide, water buckets, two diving boards, a shallow water play area for toddlers, and a bath house with concessions. There’s also a nearby playground area. Individual day swim passes are $2.50 per person.

Anson City Pool: The Anson City Pool includes water slides, a mushroom rainfall and concessions.

Camp Bowie Family Aquatic Center in Brownwood: Here you’ll find a slide tower, a lazy river, water geysers, a tot slide, coolbrellas, a pavilion, four lap lanes, a diving board, and a zero entry beach. The center is located across the street from Gordon Wood Stadium. Adult admission is $3; children 12 and under are $2.

City of Eastland Swimming Pool: Highlights include a sunken ship toddler slide, a kiddies dual-action-slide, mushroom waterfall, and a figure-eight body-shoot slide. Admission is $3 per person.

Brown’s Park and Pool in San Angelo: This public swimming pool includes diving boards and slides as well as sand volleyball, basketball, and a game room. Admission is $5 per person (children 3 and under are free).

Love Municipal Pool in San Angelo: Features water slides, kids wading pool, water sprayers, basketball hoop, and concession stand. Admission is $5 per person.

Splashville in Stephenville: Splashville offers fun for all ages, featuring a splash and zero entry area with a slide & tipping bucket. The four-foot deep pool has 2 water slides and a lily pad walk way. You can also relax in 275-foot lazy river.