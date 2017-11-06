The Grace Museum hosted El Dia de Los Muertos Family Night

This event was free to the public on the evening of November 2nd, sponsored by Junior League of Abilene. I made my way over to this event. Who doesn’t love a good sugar skull?

To be honest I was a bit late and I missed the Ballet Folklorico performance! No worries though. The Grace Museum was kind enough to share the video on Facebook.

All kinds of crazy fun things were happening at this event. There were several craft stations including Papel Picado and Sugar Skull decorating. There was an art exhibit from Madison middle school and an official ofrenda. There was even a face painting station!

This multi-day Mexican holiday is celebrated by people of Mexican ancestry all over the world. It is an occasion for families and friends to come together and pray for the spirits of those who have died to help them on their spiritual journey. The ofrednas are private altars built to honor the deceased using their favorite foods and beverages. Decorated with cempasuchil (or marigolds), sugar skulls, papel picado, incense, candles and cardboard skeletons, these ofrendas are a place where families can gather around and remember stories about the deceased.

It’s a beautiful tradition in my opinion and one that I’m glad to see Abilene embracing through this event at The Grace Museum. It’s definitely an #eventtobescene and one I’m looking forward to visiting again next year.

