Tis the Season

“The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others,” the wise Mahatma Gandhi is known to have said. Nonprofits all across the Big Country realize what a gift it is to give to and serve others, especially during the holiday season. Whether this season of life is one of giving or of receiving, the following organizations in Abilene are ready to find partnerships to make this holiday season sweet and memorable.

One Day Drives

MISSION THANKSGIVING

Love and Care Ministries is celebrating 25 years of Mission Thanksgiving! This year’s donation collecting event is on November 22 from 7am to 7pm at Arrow Ford. This huge event boosts the efforts of Love and Care Ministries for their work with the homeless and poor not only in Abilene, but in many rural communities around the Big Country.

One of the best ways to help is to volunteer on the day of the event or drop off supplies needed, like frozen meat (deer or cow), non-perishable food, clothing of all types (especially for men), new socks and underwear, coats, sleeping bags, bottled water and travel size personal hygiene items.

SANTA’S HELPERS

Bring a new, unwrapped toy to the Walmart on Southwest Drive on Friday, December 13 for this exciting one-day event. Or take toys to one of the drop-off locations at your convenience (Junk Warehouse, Low Law Firm, Lawrence Hall Abilene and the Abilene Indoor Gun Range). Santa’s Helpers works with Mission Abilene, Communities in Schools, Hope Haven, New Horizons, Noah Project, BCFS Health and Human Services and the Ben Richey Boys Ranch.

Seasonal Donation Drives

MARINE CORPS RESERVES TOYS FOR TOTS

Toys for Tots works with individual families who register online by December 9 to receive extra help for the holidays. Drop off new, unopened toys for all ages in one of the many Toys for Tots boxes around town from October 1-December 20. Check out social media pages for more events with this organization (Facebook: Toys for Tots Abilene; Instagram: official_toysfortots_abilene).

JACKETS FOR JOY

As hot as Abilene summers are, our winters can reach the opposite extreme. Add the West Texas wind to those frigid temperatures, and a good coat becomes a necessity. Many individuals need extra warmth, and Big Country Homepage has risen to the challenge of providing just that.

Each November (through the week before Thanksgiving), donations of jackets and coats are accepted at A-Town Cleaners and First Bank of Texas. The donations are then cleaned and repaired by Fran Beale at A-Town Cleaners before they are distributed to the Christian Service Center, Noah Project, Communities in Schools, BCFS Health and Human Services and Mission Abilene. Last year, over 800 coats were cleaned!

CHRISTIAN SERVICE CENTER’S CHRISTMAS STORE

Gently used toys and Christmas decorations can be donated throughout November and December to the Christian Service Center. The toys are organized by volunteer “Toy Ladies,” who prepare themed baskets for children whose families seek assistance. Other toys and decorations are priced inexpensively and sold at the Christmas Store. The Christian Service Center shares many of these items with other community partners in the area.

Shopping for Specific People

BE A SANTA TO A SENIOR

Home Instead, a nonprofit helping aging adults live well at home, has helped seniors for the past nine years receive a Christmas when they otherwise would not. Look for Christmas trees around town with paper light bulb ornaments at the beginning of November. Those ornaments have the first names of seniors on the front and their wish list (of needs and wants) on the back for community members to use while shopping. Deliver unwrapped gifts to Home Instead at 1740 N. 1st St. by December 13th.

Perhaps you have a gift of wrapping presents! Home Instead could use your help wrapping and delivering presents to the seniors. Contact Julie Blair by emailing julieblair@homeinstead.com or visit their Facebook page, Home Instead (Abilene, TX) for the wrapping party dates.

MIRACLE ON VINE STREET

This ministry of the Child Welfare Board benefits foster children during the holidays. The need is so great to assist foster families in the Big Country. Wish lists are available throughout November (and December, as needs arise daily leading up to Christmas) by emailing JulieAnn Greenfield at Julieann.Greenfield2@dfps.texas.gov or by calling her at 325-428-8051.

The big Gift Drop Off Day is Sunday, December 8, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at Hartford Professional Learning Center (5340 Hartford St.). Volunteers are needed for this event to sort and bag gifts. Email or call JulieAnn (listed above) to help on this day.

SALVATION ARMY ANGEL TREE

This well-known tree is located in the Mall of Abilene. The Angels are kids and seniors, and donations of new clothes and toys can be dropped off at the Salvation Army at 1726 Butternut St.

Ongoing Needs

SERENITY HOUSE

Serenity House serves people struggling with substance abuse. They have a medical detox facility, residential rehabilitation and outpatient services as well as peer recovery support services. Prevention services are provided in schools as well. The biggest need is for monetary donations, but Serenity House would also love donations of new twin bedding, rugs, furniture and chairs.

BIG COUNTRY CASA (COURT APPOINTED CHILD ADVOCATE)

Monetary donations are needed in December to purchase gift cards to ensure that all the children supported by CASA can get something at Christmas.

WEST CENTRAL TEXAS FOOD BANK

Serving 13 counties in this large region, the Food Bank is always in need of volunteers. Warehouse helpers can sort and repack dry and canned goods for services like the Backpack for Kids program and Senior Boxes. Senior Pantry volunteers help distribute food to seniors at Rose Park and Sears Park.

Be a Blessing

Many of these great works are once-a-year giving opportunities that partner with and support ongoing efforts of nonprofits in our city. There are numerous ways to support others during these few months, most of which go unnoticed. These are just a few of the wonderful opportunities available.

The combination of selflessly giving and gratefully receiving weaves a beautiful web of interdependence that creates a thriving community here in Abilene, Texas. Find a way to use your time, money and talents to bless someone this season.

By Laura Daulton

