Wedding Feature: Karl and Mallory

Mallory Ashford and Karl Wilcox married on June 17, 2017.

The two met at Hardin-Simmons University and were friends throughout undergraduate school. After graduation, Mallory continued at HSU for graduate school, and Karl went to Boston University. He later accepted a teaching job at Cooper High School and returned to Abilene. The two friends reconnected and later began dating.

“Who knew when we met at ages 19 and 20 that we would be married 7 years later!” Mallory said.

Both are fans of ABC’s “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” shows. On January 2, Mallory went to a friend’s house for what

she thought was a viewing party for the season premiere of “The Bachelor.”

“I walked in and was greeted by a Chris Harrison impersonator and a trail of rose petals leading me to the man of my dreams,” she said. “I accepted the final rose!”