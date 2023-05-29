A Greek-Inspired Summertime Supper

Like most everyone, I love the simplicity of a charcuterie board, especially during the summer. The last thing most of us want to do after a day by the pool or lake is cook. I found the ideas for these recipes in an entertaining book and thought I would give it a try. I’ve tweaked each of these to our liking and love the fact that the only thing you really have to do prior to serving is finish the meat on the grill. Everything else can be prepared ahead of time, and is better after it marinates in all the flavors.

Our typical spread includes grilled flat iron steak (chicken or shrimp could be substituted, as well as other cuts of meat), hummus, tomato, feta salad, sliced cucumbers, various olives, pistachios, Naan bread and fruit. I usually buy the hummus; I’ve made it from scratch and just didn’t love it. I do add my own olive oil and sumac on the top. During the summer months when fresh tomatoes and cucumbers are available, I use those for the salad or topping as we called when my kids were little. Last, my take on tzatziki sauce made with Greek yogurt, grated seedless cucumber, Greek seasoning and black pepper provides the perfect finishing touch.

To make this easy even easier, I’ve used my Sous Vide to cook the meat. I’ll throw it on the grill right before we are ready to eat. Typically, we spread hummus on the Naan bread, top with meat, salad, and a dollop of tzatziki. The pistachios, olives, fruit, etc. are for munching!

I hope this summer is bringing you many days of fun at the pool or on the lake. Enjoy! Cheers!

Nancy’s Tzatziki

INGREDIENTS

• 2 small cartons of Greek yogurt

• ½ cup of grated, seedless cucumber

• 2 tsp. (or more) Greek seasoning

• Squeeze of fresh lemon juice

• Black pepper and kosher salt to taste

Tomato, Cucumber, Olive, and Feta Salad

INGREDIENTS

• 2 diced tomatoes – use your favorite variety

• ½ seedless cucumber – diced

• ¼ cup of feta cheese crumbles

• ½ cup of diced olives – I usually use all types of olives

DIRECTIONS

1. In a bowl, mix ingredients together.

2. Sprinkle Greek seasoning and drizzle olive over the top. Stir lightly to combine. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Flat Iron Steak

INGREDIENTS

• Steak

• Greek seasoning

• Salt

• Pepper

• Olive Oil

DIRECTIONS

1. Allow meat to come to room temperature.

2. Season all sides with Greek seasoning, salt, pepper and olive oil.

3. Cook with your preferred method. With my Sous Vide, it will cook about 3 hours for medium rare and then I’ll grill for a few minutes on either side. Slice meat into thin strips.

Tip: Lightly brush Naan bread with roasted garlic and olive oil and grill. It will smell so good!!

By Nancy Roberts

Photos By Shayli Anne Photography