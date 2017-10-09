If You Don’t Watch Collegiate Theater Now, You’ll Hate Yourself Later

There are too many talented performers for you to waste this opportunity.

You, dear friend and Abilenian, have to see the up and coming talent of our generation before they move on up in the world! With productions presented by all three local universities throughout the year, you have no excuses.

This weekend I went to see Hardin-Simmons production of The Wedding Singer. The biggest takeaway for me was the talent. It’s clear to me that these students have found their place and that they are doing what they love. Shout out to Brenna Sheridan, Michael Bentea Kelly and Dakota Medlin for being my personal favorites.

This happy-go-lucky musical tells the story of a wedding band lead singer, Robbie Hart and a catering waitress he meets at a gig. Both are engaged to other people, they clearly have chemistry and are sent on a spiraling adventure [SPOILER] that lands them happily together in the end. All with a little help from their friends and some Vegas impersonators.

Good news folks: this show is still running! If you are looking to hang up your blues for a good old-fashioned musical rom-com, you can see this show at 7:30 pm this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday or at 2 pm on Sunday. Learn more about tickets here.

On the schedule for ACU, we have the homecoming musical CATS coming soon on October 20th.

For McMurry, a play called The Dark at the Top of the Stairs is opening on November 9th at 7:30 pm.

What shows have been your favorites produced by our local universities?

Find these and more local events online at the Abilene Cultural Affairs calendar and the ACVB calendar!

Follow Bailey and Scene on Instagram and Twitter. Stay up to date on your local Abilene activities with our #EventsToBeScene series.

@bajaelsol & @AbileneScene