Comforting Chicken Pot Pie

If you know me, you know that when my people are sick, hurting or needing to be loved on, I feed them! It’s just what I do. I love cooking for others, and it’s very stress relieving for me. Several years ago, a sweet friend brought me this chicken pot pie after a surgery, and it has become an all-time favorite of mine. When taking it to someone, I usually add another vegetable or salad, fruit, and a little bite of something sweet.

This recipe is super simple, especially if you start with rotisserie chicken or leftover grilled chicken (I have even used leftover turkey). It is the perfect comfort meal on cold nights but is also just perfect in individual ramekins for a lunch with friends. I typically make two smaller chicken pot pies instead of a larger one that way I have one to keep and one to share. This dish freezes nicely and I have taken it frozen before and just included the cooking instructions. I hope you’ll give this favorite a try. I promise you will love it!

Chicken Pot Pie

INGREDIENTS

• 4 chicken breasts

• 4 ribs of celery

• 1 onion, quartered

• Salt and pepper

• ½ stick of butter

• ½ cup of flour

• 1 cup of heavy cream

• 1 cup of milk

• Chicken broth to thin if needed

• 1 package of frozen peas and carrots (optional)

• 1 packaged rolled pie crust

• 1 egg yolk

• 2 tablespoons of cream

DIRECTIONS

1. Boil chicken breasts, celery, onion, salt, and pepper. Reduce heat and simmer for 30 minutes. Cover and let stand. Remove chicken to let cool. Reserve stock. Chop chicken into small pieces.

2. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

3. Melt butter and whisk in flour to form a paste.

4. Gradually stir in 1 cup of reserved chicken broth, cream, and milk.

5. Add chicken and vegetables. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

6. Pour into greased, 2-quart baking dish.

7. Place pie crust on top and pinch edges.

8. Brush crust with a glaze of cream and egg yolk.

9. Bake 30-45 minutes until crust is golden.

Notes: Feel free to substitute other vegetables, peas and carrots are our favorites. When I am in a pinch for time, I use rotisserie chicken and store bought chicken broth.

By Nancy Roberts

Photos By Shayli Anne Photography