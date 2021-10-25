Monday always rolls around way too quickly and I usually start dreading it about three o’clock on Sunday! I read a neat article last summer that gave a few tips for making Mondays easier – leave your office clean, don’t save all your chores for Sunday afternoon and my favorite – plan a fun dinner with family or friends. I decided to start planning Sunday night suppers to kick off the week, and I’ll have to admit it has helped ease Monday mornings and also provided some yummy leftovers for later in the week.

This dish is really pretty simple, but can be equally impressive. It is a good make-ahead dish because it will hold in a 200 degree oven for up to an hour. I typically serve garlicky green beans, roasted new potatoes and a yummy salad alongside the chicken breasts. Keeping the sides simple allows you to spend more time enjoying family and friends rather than slaving away in the kitchen. If you share my Monday anxiety, I urge you to give Sunday Night Suppers a try, it has helped me!

Easy, Monday Night Chicken

INGREDIENTS

1. 6 chicken breasts- boned, skinned and lightly pounded

2. 3 TBS olive oil

3. 1 garlic clove, minced

4. 1 green onion, sliced

5. ¾ cup dry white wine

6. ¼ pound fresh, sliced mushrooms (Note: Mushrooms can be omitted. I know not everyone is a fan!)

7. 1 cup cream

8. 1 TBS orange zest



DIRECTIONS

• Preheat oven to 200 degrees. Pat chicken breast dry. Season with salt and pepper.

• In a skillet, heat oil with garlic over medium heat. Sauté chicken breasts until browned on both sides, about 5 minutes per side.

• Remove breasts to an oven proof dish, keep warm in the oven while preparing the sauce.

• Add green onions and mushrooms to drippings in the skillet and sauté. Add the wine and simmer until liquid is reduced to about half the original amount. Stir in cream, increase heat to high and bring to boil to thicken. Stir in orange zest. Reduce heat and season with salt and pepper.

• Pour the sauce over the chicken breasts or place chicken breasts back in skillet with sauce (this is typically what I do). At this point, the dish will hold up to an hour in a 200-degree oven.

• Serve and enjoy!