How to Enjoy a Saturday at the Abilene Beer Summit

The Beer Summit is a grand ole time and Abilene is lucky to have such a fun and well-organized event. It seems to especially appeal to the growing young professional crowd, which can only build a bright future for the Key City. From my experience last year and also this year, I have few tips for those of you marking your calendars for next year’s Summit.

Step 1: Wear Sunscreen.

I forgot sunscreen and I wanted it almost as soon as we walked in. Good news! I had worn a hat and sunglasses. So, I felt much more comfortable than I could have. Bonus: I discovered I may just need to wear a hat and sunglasses every day. Chic and incognito. What more could a girl ask for?

Step 2: Eat your carbs.

We ate more than our fair share of pizza at Vagabond before we walked over to the event. Not only does this add just one more great way to enjoy the day (who doesn’t love some ‘za?) but it is also a great way to prep for your upcoming taste testing experience. You want to have your wits about you to fully enjoy, and recall which beers you like best!

Step 3: Pace yourself.

See step #2. If your goal is to go hard in the paint, you are an adult (or you better be). But I would definitely recommend the thoughtful approach. I think the best way to get the most out of the opportunity to taste test so many options in one place, is to be responsible. Savor the flavor.

When I studied in Italy a little old man once told me that the best way to enjoy “la dolce vita” was to avoid overindulgence and find value in scarcity. He said it a lot more beautifully, and with a thick accent, but I still think it’s a lovely perspective. Even if it’s sometimes quite difficult to adopt.

Did you attend the Beer Summit? What thoughts did you have about the event?

Find these and more local events online at the Abilene Cultural Affairs calendar and the ACVB calendar!

Follow Bailey and Scene on Instagram and Twitter. Stay up to date on your local Abilene activities with our #EventsToBeScene series.

@bajaelsol & @AbileneScene