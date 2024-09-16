Hatch Chiles 3 Ways

Hatch chiles are peppers grown in the Hatch Valley region of New Mexico. They are only in season for a short time and can usually be found in the produce section during August and September. As far as heat level goes, Hatch chiles are on the lower end of the heat scale below the jalapeno, but some have been known to be hotter!

Hatch chiles are best roasted.

• Roasting Hatch chiles is a must before freezing them. This gives them a deep, smoky aroma and makes them a snap to peel.

• Hatch green chiles are easy to roast at home no matter what kind of heat source you have. In addition to the simple broiler method, you can use an outdoor grill, a stovetop or even a torch.

• Store the roasted green chiles in the freezer and use them throughout the year. Add them to stews, chilis, casseroles, salsas and cornbread.

• Roast chiles in a cast iron skillet over medium-high heat, turning over as needed.

Creamy Roasted Hatch Chile Soup

Made with roasted Hatch chile and red bell peppers, this creamy soup is full of flavor. Perfect for a cool fall day!

INGREDIENTS:

• 2 cups roasted Hatch chiles, chopped (charred skin, seeds and innards removed)

• 2 roasted red bell peppers, chopped (charred skin, seeds and innards removed)

• 1 cup chopped sweet onion

• 3 cloves garlic, chopped (or more to your taste)

• 1 tablespoon spicy chili flakes

• 1 teaspoon cumin

• 1/4 cup olive oil

• salt/pepper to taste

• 1 to 4 cups chicken stock (for more servings, add extra chicken stock with a cornstarch slurry to thicken)

• * 1/4 cup Mexican crema, sour cream or yogurt or use heavy cream for a richer version

DIRECTIONS:

1. Remove the charred skins from the Hatch chiles and roasted red peppers. Toss the peppers into a food processor, along with the onion, garlic and seasonings.

2. Process the mixture until smooth, then drizzle olive oil and process again. The olive oil will emulsify and thicken up the soup to an almost fluffy texture. Transfer the soup to a pot and add in a bit of chicken broth to thin it out.

3. Simmer for about 10 minutes to let the flavors mingle. Start with about a cup of broth, but you can use more or less, depending on your preference of a thinner or thicker soup. Adjust for salt and strain if desired. It is not necessary to strain it, but doing so will give you a silkier sauce.

4. This step is optional: Stir in the sour cream, yogurt or Mexican crema, or for an even richer version, use heavy cream. Heat the soup through in the original pot and serve. Garnish with corn tortillas strips, spicy chili flakes, olive oil drizzle, fresh chopped herbs and feta cheese and enjoy!

Chef’s Note: If you do not have access to Hatch or New Mexico peppers, you can make this with any larger, thicker-walled pepper, such as the Anaheim or Poblano. Add in proteins like roasted chicken, pork or tofu, for a fuller meal. It’s also great with your favorite vegetables tossed in. Can also use packaged fajita mix for seasoning!

Roasted Hatch Mac and Cheese

This is the kind of mac and cheese that can be a meal on its own or would pair nicely with any protein. If you have your own recipe for Mac and Cheese, just add the roasted Hatch chile peppers!

INGREDIENTS:

• 4 Hatch chiles (mild, but feel free to use hot if you like it spicier)

• 1 – 16oz. pkg corkscrew pasta (or pasta of choice)

• 1 cup diced onion

• 2 garlic cloves, minced

• 2 cups milk

• 2 tablespoons flour

• 4 tablespoons butter

• 1 cup Pepper Jack cheese, grated

• 1 cup white cheddar cheese, grated, plus extra for topping

• salt/pepper to taste

• 1 teaspoon fresh lime juice

• cilantro for topping

• 1 tablespoon olive oil

DIRECTIONS:

1. Cook pasta until just before al dente and drain, reserving a cup of pasta water, if needed, to thin out sauce (it will continue to cook in the sauce). Roast the Hatch chiles by placing them directly over a gas flame on the stove and rotating until the skins are charred, or by placing them into a cast iron skillet and char that way. Let cool slightly and remove most of the char on the outside of the pepper.

2. Chop the roasted Hatch chiles into a small dice. Heat a large Dutch oven over medium heat and add oil, onions and garlic. Cook for 1-2 minutes until onions begin to soften. Add in the chiles and continue to cook for another minute. Add butter and flour and stir to coat veggies. Cook for 2-3 minutes.

3. Whisk in milk until smooth. Season with salt and black pepper and continue to stir until milk has thickened; about 3-5 minutes. Be careful to not have the heat too high so the milk doesn’t burn. A good test is to see if the milk coats the back of a wooden spoon. If so, it is thick enough.

4. Add in both cheeses and stir to melt completely. Then add in lime juice and stir once more to combine.

5. Add in cooked pasta and fold until fully coated with cheese sauce. Add in reserved pasta water at this time if needed for consistency. Serve as is for a moist, gooey mac and cheese or transfer to a baking dish and top with more cheddar cheese.

6. Place into a 350 degree oven and cook for 20 minutes until cheese is golden on top. Sprinkle with cilantro and serve.

Chef’s Note: You can substitute white cheddar cheese with a package of cream cheese.

Green Chile Bread

This is a delicious sweet bread without the fruit. Instead, it’s loaded with fire-roasted Hatch chiles. It’s not spicy, but you can still get the flavor from the chiles.

INGREDIENTS:

• 3 cups all-purpose flour, sifted

• 1 cup sugar

• 4 teaspoons baking powder

• 1/2 teaspoon baking soda

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 1 egg

• 1 1/2 cups milk

• 1/4 cup vegetable oil (I used sunflower oil)

• 1 cup roasted, peeled and seeded Hatch chiles, diced (if you can’t get fresh Hatch chiles, use 2-4 oz. cans of Hatch chiles)

• 1/2 cup pecans or walnuts, chopped

DIRECTIONS:

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour 1 large (9 1/4″ x 5 1/4″ x 3″) loaf pan or several smaller loaf pans or muffin tins. Set aside.

2. Add the dry ingredients to a large bowl and whisk together. Set aside.

3. In a small bowl add the milk, egg and vegetable oil.

4. Whisk to combine. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients beating with a whisk until well combined. Stir in the chiles and nuts. Transfer the batter to the loaf pan, filling no more than 3/4 of the way up the pan. Bake until a toothpick comes out clean.

Chef’s Note:

For a large loaf pan (9 1/4″ x 5 1/4″ x 3″), bake approximately 50-60 minutes.

For a medium loaf pan (8 1/2″ x 4 1/2″x 2 1/2″), bake approximately 45-50 minutes.

For a small loaf pan (5 3/4″ x 3 1/4″x 2 1/4″), bake approximately 30-35 minutes.

By Chef Darlene

Photos By Shayli Anne Photography

