Key City Rhythm and Blues 2018 Line-up

What better way to announce the line-up for the upcoming Key City Rhythm & Blues festival than to kick it off with a mini-concert from Kirk House.

At Betty Roses no less!

So now that the news is out, we thought we’d share the line-up and brief post about this #EventToBeScene before the event itself. GASP

Now, this normally doesn’t work out (because time travel is hard) and to get photos of an event/tell you what it’s about we have to go to it! Which is why we have our handy-dandy event calendar, and monthly fav #EventsToBeScene round-up posts, to let you know about stuff beforehand. But in this case, the Key City Rhythm and Blues team held a pre-event event so we are, in this instance, able to give you the best of both worlds!

Below we have a video of the announcement of the lineup being made. Sorry, we intentionally did not video Kirk’s preview performance. We figure if you wanna see Kirk perform you are just gonna have to go to the Key City Rhythm & Blues concert on Friday night at 5:00pm.

In case your phone is on silent this is the lineup. 😉

2018 LINEUP

Friday, April 27, 2018

Gates open at 4:30 p.m.

• 5:00 Kirk House

• 6:00 Jimmy D. Lane

• 7:15 Damon Fowler

• 8:45 Marcia Ball

Saturday, April 28, 2018

Gospel Brunch at 11:00 a.m.

201 Mesquite

• Combined Choirs of New Light Baptist Church and First Baptist Church Abilene with Special Guests

Saturday, April 28, 2018

Gates open at 4:00 p.m.

• 4:30 Dave Hobbs Band

• 5:30 Jimmy D. Lane

• 7:00 Ruthie Foster

• 8:45 Tommy Castro and the Painkillers

