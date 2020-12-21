Around my house, it wouldn’t be Christmas without cinnamon rolls – lots of cinnamon rolls! Every year, my final task to prepare for the big day is making multiple batches of these yummy rolls, packaging them with festive, holiday ribbons, and delivering them to our closest friends and neighbors. Many of my neighbors even request special deliveries!

This recipe is super simple and the dough is very forgiving (it rises in the refrigerator). After many years, I’ve come across several helpful tidbits that guarantee success every time. Probably the most important: heat warm water to 110 degrees when mixing it with yeast, and add a pinch of sugar to help the yeast do its thing. I also use a combination of brown and white sugar for the filling, and sometimes I mix a little cream cheese in the glaze so it won’t be quite so sweet.

I hope you’ll give my “Merry Christmas Morning Cinnamon Rolls” a try, and I hope you and your family have a very Merry Christmas!

MERRY CHRISTMAS MORNING CINNAMON ROLLS

DOUGH:

• 2 ¼ ounces of yeast

• Pinch of sugar

• 1 cup butter flavor Crisco

• 1 cup sugar

• Pinch of salt

• 2 eggs

• 6 cups all-purpose flour

1. In a glass bowl combine 2 ¼ ounce packages of yeast, I cup of warm water and a pinch of sugar. Mix and allow yeast to grow.

2. Mix Crisco with 1 cup of sugar and pinch of salt. (I do all of this in my KitchenAid). Carefully add a cup of boiling water, mix and allow mixture to cool. When cooled, add 2 beaten eggs and the yeast mixture. Then add 6 cups of all-purpose flour. I switch to my bread hook after about 4 cups of flour. At this point, the dough can rise on the counter covered with a tea towel or covered with oiled plastic wrap and put in the refrigerator (this is what I do most). You will want the dough to come to room temp before you roll it out.

FILLING:

• 1 stick of melted butter

• 1 cup of white and brown sugar (combined)

• 4 teaspoons of cinnamon

1. Mix ingredients together.

2. Spread on dough evenly. This will be enough filling for the entire recipe of dough.

GLAZE:

I prefer to use a cream cheese glaze on my cinnamon rolls!

• 4 ounces of cream cheese

• 1 stick of butter

• 1 box of powdered sugar

• milk or half and half to thin to spreading consistency

1. Roll up, seam side down and cut rolls- about 1 to 1 ½ inch wide. Place rolls cut down in a greased pan. Don’t crowd them, as they will grow when they rise. Allow the pans to rise again – mine usually double in size.

2. Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit until golden brown. Drizzle with a simple glaze. Now for the fun… packaging each pan with ribbons, gift tags, etc!

By Nancy Roberts