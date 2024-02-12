Valentine’s Breakfast: Starting Off the Sweetest Day!

Abilene Scene

Valentine’s Day brings back fond memories of trading those funny little cards and candies with classmates. I remember being so excited the year I got to hand out the cards that included suckers instead of just plain old cards! Valentine’s, like a lot of other holidays, has taken on a whole new look. People decorate and seem to go all out celebrating-planning elaborate dinners, trips, etc. Not me, I prefer to create something special and unique. Why not start with breakfast?

This year, with Valentine’s Day on Wednesday, you may be planning to delay your celebration until the weekend. I plan on starting the day off with a couple of easy make-ahead breakfast recipes that I can pop in the oven for my Valentine and setting my table a little fancy. I’m lucky to have a great friend who shared some beautiful pieces to complete my tablescape (@silvervalleytablescapes). This quiche recipe is simple and can be assembled the night before and baked that morning. The cinnamon rolls are my basic recipe that I shared a few years ago. I just baked them differently. I must confess; I had an epic Pinterest flop shaping the cinnamon roll into a heart. Mine looked more like squished ghosts, so I had to regroup and bake in ramekins for a change in presentation. I also added raspberry jam to my glaze and added a few heart sprinkles. I added fruit and yogurt parfaits that I assembled the night before and heart shaped avocado toast (my Valentine’s favorite).

Valentine’s Quiche for 2

4 eggs
¾ cup of cream
½ -¾ cup of chopped fresh spinach
2 chopped green onions
¾ cup of grated cheese (your choice)
½ cup cottage cheese
3-4 pieces of crumbled crisp bacon
salt and pepper

Wisk together eggs and cream, add in other ingredients. Feel free to substitute any ingredients. Divide mixture into individual baking dishes; I used heart shaped ramekins. Bake at 350 degrees until tops are golden brown and egg mixture is set, about 35 minutes.

My favorite cinnamon roll recipe that I make all the time can be found on the Abilene Scene website –  Holiday 2020 https://abilenescene.com/merry-christmas-morning-cinnamon-rolls/. The only thing I did different was to substitute raspberry jam for vanilla in the glaze.

Happy Valentine’s Day! XOXO!

 

By Nancy Roberts

Photos By Shayli Anne Photography

