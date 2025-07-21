Watermelon 4 Ways

Watermelon is a juicy, refreshing fruit that’s especially popular during the summer. It’s made up of about 92% water, making it a great way to stay hydrated. With its sweet, red flesh and black seeds, watermelon is both delicious and nutritious, rich in vitamins A and C. It’s often enjoyed sliced, blended into drinks, or added to fruit salads.

Watermelon Quinoa Salad with Balsamic Lime Vinaigrette

SALAD INGREDIENTS:

• 1 cup dry quinoa

• 1 cup cucumber, sliced

• 1/2 cup red onion, sliced

• 3 cups seedless watermelon, diced

• 1 cup feta cheese, crumbled

• 1 teaspoon salt

DRESSING INGREDIENTS:

• 1/2 cup olive oil

• 1/4 cup freshly squeezed lime juice

• 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

• 1/2 cup cilantro, chopped

• 1 tablespoon honey

• 1 clove garlic, minced

• salt and pepper to taste

DIRECTIONS:

1. Cook quinoa according to package instructions. Place cooked quinoa in a large bowl and allow to cool to room temperature.

2. In a jar, combine all vinaigrette ingredients. Put the lid on and shake to combine. Set aside.

3. Once quinoa has cooled, add the cucumber, red onion, feta and salt. Then add half the vinaigrette and toss to combine.

4. Add the watermelon to the salad and top with more vinaigrette if desired.

Chef’s Notes:

• You can cook the quinoa a day ahead of time and store in the refrigerator.

Pickled Watermelon Rind

Great way to use up the rest of the watermelon, by using the rind to make “Refrigerator Pickles” – no canning necessary.

INGREDIENTS:

• 1 watermelon

• 3 cups water

• 3 cups apple cider vinegar with lemon (if you don’t have this kind of vinegar, use regular apple cider vinegar and add 2 tablespoons lemon juice)

• 2 cups sugar

• 3 tablespoons whole mixed peppercorns or black peppercorns

• 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

• 6 tablespoons or 1/3 cup salt

DIRECTIONS:

1. Cut watermelon. Separate the watermelon from the rind. Leave small amount of red on the rind.

2. Peel the outer green off. Cut into bite-sized pieces.

3. Wash to disinfect mason jars. Place watermelon rind chunks into jars. Leave a 1/2-inch head space.

4. Add water, apple cider vinegar with lemon, sugar, peppercorns, red pepper flakes and salt into a pot. Bring to a boil. Stir until sugar is dissolved.

5. Remove from heat. Let cool slightly. Pour mixture into jars over the watermelon rind.

6. Add lids to jars. Let sit in the refrigerator for a few hours to a few days before eating.

Chef’s Notes:

• You can add more red pepper flakes to make a sweet and spicy flavor.

Watermelon Pie

It’s sweet, cool and refreshing! Perfect for a hot summer day. No artificial watermelon flavoring found here; this pie is made with real watermelon juice. This pie makes enough for 2 pies – premade 9-inch or 10-inch graham cracker pie crust (store-bought or homemade).

INGREDIENTS:

• 5 cups pureed, strained watermelon juice

• 4 envelopes unflavored gelatin

• 1 lemon, zested and juiced

• 1/2 cup sugar (I used coconut sugar)

• 1/2 cup heavy cream

DIRECTIONS:

1. Separate two cups of watermelon juice into a microwave safe container and pour the gelatin packets on top. Allow the gelatin to bloom for about 2-3 minutes.

2. In a mixing bowl, combine the remaining three cups of watermelon juice with lemon zest, lemon juice, sugar and cream. Whisk until sugar is completely dissolved.

3. Place the gelatin/juice mix in the microwave and heat for two minutes on high, stirring midway to help dissolve the gelatin entirely.

4. Slowly whisk the warm gelatin mix into the other mixture.

5. Once combined, pour into the prepared pie crusts and refrigerate for several hours or overnight.

6. Serve chilled with whipped cream.

Chef’s Notes:

• Chocolate shavings or additional fruit toppings like berries or kiwi can be used for garnish to give extra flavor.

Watermelon Lime Honey Popsicles

Kid approved!

INGREDIENTS:

• 2 cups watermelon (cut in cubes)

• 2 limes

• 2 tablespoons honey (Support your local farmers!)

DIRECTIONS:

1. Cut lime in half and juice it. Add to your blender with the watermelon and honey

2. Blend until smooth but not foamy (couple seconds) and pour into your popsicle molds.

3. Freeze for at least 4 hours.

4. To get the popsicles out, place the mold under the running warm water for about 15 seconds to loosen. Enjoy!

By Chef Darlene

Photos By Shayli Anne Photography

